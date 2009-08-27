Fashion’s Night Out: Get a Workout While You Shop

Fashion’s Night Out is approaching fast and with less than two weeks to go, we hope you have your game plan ready because it’s going to be a night of mayhem! Yeah, we’re getting a little nervous/excited.

Still unsure? Add this to your list of things to do: Tracy Anderson, who is responsible for some of Hollywood’s hottest bods, including Madonna and Gwyneth, will be hosting a power hour at DVF that will literally kick start your fall. The event will consist of an exercise demonstration and Q&A so that you can partake in the infamous “method” Tracy is known for. Also, if you love it as much as we know you will you’ll be able to purchase your very own Tracy Anderson DVD. Will you be attending? Let us know.

[The Cut]