The Internet is Freaking Over Ryan Reynolds’ Golden Globes Spray Tan

OK, let’s get one thing straight: I’m in love with Ryan Reynolds. I know—I’m sorry. I get that he’s a dad, and a husband, and a stranger, but I don’t care; I love Ryan Reynolds. And love makes you do crazy things, like overlook the fact that your dream man is married and has actually never met you, but not even love can make me ignore the fact that Ryan Reynolds looked positively basted and barbecued tonight at the 2017 Golden Globe awards with a straight-up orange spray tan. And the internet is kinda freaking out about it.

Of course, none of this matters to me, because love conquers all, but even I can appreciate an insanely bad spray-tan fail. Still, we’ll forgive Reynolds (or his stylist-slash-makeup artist—seriously, who let him out of the house looking like an Oompa Loompa?), because he not only kicked ass in Deadpool and received a Golden Globes nomination for it, but because he’s Ryan freakin’ Reynolds. And also because he lost out on the big win tonight to a different Ryan, and that sorta sucks.