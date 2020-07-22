Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Welcomes Marvel Star Adria Arjona Into the Armani Fam

If you don’t know Adria Arjona yet, you’re about to. The latinx actress (she was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Mexico City) is about to blow up as the next Marvel star when Morbius is released in 2021. In the meantime, she has a few exciting TV and film projects plus a big beauty contract. Fellow Armani spokesperson Ryan Reynolds welcomed Arjona to the Giorgio Armani beauty family in an adorable and hilarious Instagram post.

“Very happy to hear she’s joining the Armani family,” he wrote. “I know what you’re thinking, but it’s real. It’s not some superficial Hollywood partnership. It’s a legal adoption. Armani is literally her new family. Also, she has a new fragrance called, ‘My Way.’ Which, if we’re being honest, is probably the best way.” The duo worked together in 2017’s 6 Underground and have obviously stayed friends. He shared a photo of them looking glam on the red carpet.

It’s true. Arjona is helping Armani beauty launch My Way, a bright white flower fragrance the brand says is part of its commitment to sustainability. “I believe that environmental issues should be close to everyone’s heart, now more than ever. There is no way we can ignore the fact that the future of the younger generations depends on our choices,” said Giorgio Armani in a statement.

My Way uses recycled and recyclable materials and sustainably sourced ingredients. Plus the bottle has an innovative new refill system so you don’t have to keep replacing it when you run out. Because of all of this plus the preservation of 650 hectares of Malagasy rainforest, My Way is carbon neutral. Armani beauty is also committing to further reducing its carbon footprint by an additional 25 percent and to achieve carbon neutrality for all its products by 2025, per a press release.

Pick it up on the Armani beauty website on August 10 and check out the upcoming campaign starring Arjona on September 6.

