Apparently, Ryan Gosling Can Make Men Think Like Feminists

We can wax poetic for hours on the benefits of staring at Ryan Gosling photos, but there’s surprise benefit to the exercise that took us by total surprise—it can cause men to start to think more like feminists. Yes, you read that correctly.

New York Magazine’s The Science of Us reported on a study conducted by graduate students at the University of Saskatchewan, in which 99 students—both men and women—were shown either plain photos of Gosling (with no text over the photos), photos from the Feminist Ryan Gosling Tumblr with phrases like “A woman’s role as caregiver is not biologically determined” superimposed onto photos of Gosling, or photos from the less politically inclined Gosling-based meme known as “Hey Girl” with phrases like “Let’s stay in and make Pinterest recipes.”

The findings were pretty straightforward: Men who viewed the Feminist Ryan Gosling images were up to 10 percent more likely to agree with statements like “men use abortion laws and reproductive technology to control women’s lives“ compared to the other men in the study. Women’s beliefs, meanwhile, remain basically unchanged.

Granted, there were some caveats including the way control groups were set up and how long effects last, but it’s still an interesting study with interesting findings.

So, Gosling for President? If the actor has the ability to at least begin to alter the way men think, just think what else his dreamy blue eyes and chiseled jaw have the power to do. End the conflict in the Middle East? Bridge the socioeconomic gap? The sky’s the limit.

Head over to the Science of Us now for a more in-depth look at the study and its findings.