Russian Beauty Makes Her Way Stateside

For Guerlain’s Fall “Russian Beauty” Colour Collection, Creative Director Olivier Échaudemaison drew inspiration from Natalia Vodianova as the face of the collection and chose to incorporate the fabrics and feel of her native Moscow.

The striking Vodianova has been featured in past campaigns; her unique appearance has become a memorable part of the Guerlain brand. Guerlain’s PR Director, Nicole Matusow, says, “The products and colors were definitely inspired by her face and look.”

“The deep, rich bohemian palatte of eggplant, burnt orange, and crimson are on trend and in for fall. Échaudemaison drew inspiration from the evocative fabric and embroideries like the rich tapestries and fabrics the princesses wore.”

Mutasow envisioned the landscape in combination with natural beauty of the women exposed to the elements: “the way the sun sets makes your cheeks look” and “the atmosphere, the brisk wind of the Russian air when you’re walking along the river and the way your cheeks have that pink glow.”

Mutasow’s favorite product, is the convenient “Volga Princess” Eyes and Lips Palette. The feminine and sophisticated light pink and brown allow the brighter pink and mauve lip colors to stand out, and the compact comes with mini eye shadow and lip applicators and mirror.

The KissKiss Baby Nourishing Lip Balm (with SPF 10, always a plus) in an ice cube-looking mirrored lipstick casing contains wild mango butter and luffa oil for a deliciously smoothing effect. And from a Cristal Nude to brilliant Red Nude shade, your pout will be subtly pretty and kissably soft.

And in case you can’t translate French, the Le 2 de Guerlain is a two-brush mascara in a fall-inspired Intense Plum for some serious lengthening and curling. The Ombre Éclat Four Shades Eye Shadow comes in a quad with shiny beige, bronze and two shades of brown for eyes like the autumn leaves.

Guerlain “Russian Beauty” Fall Colour Collection available starting in August at, select Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdales, and Sephora stores.