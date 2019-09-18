I Definitely Didn’t Expect This RuPaul Makeup Collab

It feels like every day a new drag queen comes out with a makeup collection or a collaboration with a brand. It makes total sense considering so many of the beauty tips and tricks we use every day came from drag culture. This newest line, from drag icon RuPaul and makeup artist Mally Roncal, is one of the most surprising, especially considering it’s a QVC-exclusive line and not RuPaul’s own brand. But it’s not a huge shock if you’re at all familiar with Roncal. She and RuPaul are extremely close friends—basically family. Roncal even spoke on a panel at RuPaul’s DragCon. The duo are beyond excited about this collab.

“Thank you for changing the world for the better,” Roncal wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for teaching everyone acceptance, how to love one another with grace. Thank you for teaching us how to live in color, with music and dancing and laughter. I can’t wait to unveil our collection together on @QVC on September 20th.” RuPaul is equally as stoked.

The collection itself is surprisingly wearable considering both Roncal and RuPaul live for bold, colorful makeup. But that doesn’t mean it’s boring. On September 20, you’ll be able to shop: RuPalette Eyeshadow Palette w/ Limited Edition Double-Ended Eyeshadow Brush ($40 at QVC) with neutral hues and pops of color; Limited Edition Face Defender w/Sponge ($37 at QVC), Hiiieee-Lighter & Ruge Duo w/Blush Brush ($33 at QVC); Draglash Mascara Duo ($29 at QVC); Realness Eyeliner Trio ($28 at QVC); Lipstick for Your Life Trio ($32 at QVC); and Polished Liquid Lipstick + Discotheque Lip Topper 3 Pc Kit ($33 at QVC).

The packaging is gorgeous, with gold accents and photos of the two on the boxes. It feels very on-brand for them.

I have a feeling this line is going to sell out fast. Head to QVC’s website this Friday (or watch on a real TV) to shop the entire thing.

