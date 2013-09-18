Runway to Red Carpet: Nicole Richie Steps Out in Orange Lipstick

One of the biggest trends during Spring ’14 Fashion Week was the orange lip. While the versions at Marissa Webb (above), DKNY, and Rag & Bone were bright and almost neon-like, the ladies on the red carpet are making this trend appropriate off the runway by opting for more subtle shades. Case in point: Gwyneth Paltrow‘s red-orange shade she wore a few days ago.

And now another: last night Nicole Richie stepped out with a soft orange at the Nordstrom Store Opening Gala. The deeper shade is not only more wearable, but perfect for fall. (Time to take out those coppers, reds and browns ladies!) Some of our favorite oranges for this season are NARS Lipstick in Heat Wave ($26, narscosmetics.com), a semi-matte dark orange, and Hourglass Femme Rouge Velvet Créme Lipstick in Raven ($30, sephora.com). Raven has a touch of red, but is so vibrant, it has that neon feel to it — just case you want to take it up a notch!

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow Rocks the Perfect Red-Orange Lipstick