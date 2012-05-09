Runway vs. Red Carpet: Deep Wine Lips

Deep Merlot-colored lips seem to be popping up everywhere lately, from the red carpet to the runway. This week at the Met Gala, the trend was running rampant on the gorgeous celebs in attendance. We found the designers who put the trend on the runway and inspired the bold lip boom heard round the beauty world. Below are the match ups from the two biggest sources of inspiration for the beauty industry, and which products to use to get the look.

Donna Karan (left) featured dark lips on the runway for this season, and Camilla Belle (right) nailed the trend. To get this look, she blended CK One Soft Defining Lip Pencil in ‘Gossip’, CK One Lipstick in ‘Smooch’, and CK One Lipgloss in ‘Mad’.

Anthony Vaccarello (left) stunned on the runway with a dark lip. Kate Bosworth (right) equally made our jaws drop at the Met Gala with her deep lip statement. Kate’s look was created with NARS Pure Matte Lipstick in ‘Volga’.

Ashish (left) rocked the deepest wine color of all on the runway. Lana Del Rey (right) perfected the look on the red carpet for the Met Gala. To achieve this look, try GloMinerals Lipstick in Cabaret.

