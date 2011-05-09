Runway To Reality: Learn How To Embrace Big Hair This Summer

Beauty High’s creative team turned to fashion photographer, Peter Buckingham, to shoot our latest beauty editorial focusing on big and bold spring hair. Accessories from whimsical hats to hair pins in the shape of fans play a major role in amplifying this trend. So, take your voluminous hair to the next level by adding statement pieces to your mane. Go big or go home! – Emily Finkbinder

For everyone who fights frizz on a daily basis, it’s time to rejoice. This season is all about embracing your natural texture, and volume galore. Our Heads Will Roll editorial for Beauty High shows exactly how to take your tresses to new heights, and hairstylist Kozmo of Bryan Bantry gave us quite a few pointers throughout the shoot for achieving that textured look.

For the shoot, Kozmo had used a small 1/4 inch curling iron and curled and set the hair. He then combed through it with a wide tooth comb and used his fingers to give the hair a bit of frizziness and added texture. He noted that if you backcomb too much at this point, it could lose it’s curl, so do so with some discretion!

Kozmo also recommends using a good hairspray for a style like this, but keep in mind that it’s a lot of finger-work so you don’t want a sticky product. Also, if you have naturally curly hair, Kozmo’s let us in on his secret weapon. He said that the best thing is to “just use hair conditioner because it curls the hair. You scrunch in the conditioner and it doesn’t get hard like gel. It defines the curls and it holds.” He added that you have to find the conditioner that works for you in the shower, since so much of it depends on your hair type. “When your hair is almost dry, scrunch it back in and you’re golden,” says Kozmo. – Rachel Adler

Photographer: Peter Buckingham

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Makeup Artist: Keiko Hiramoto, Bryan Bantry

Hair Stylist: Kozmo, Bryan Bantry using Phytovolume Actif

Models: Anna S, Marilyn