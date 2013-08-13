Runway to Real Way: Ponytail Inspiration

Looking through the Fall 2013 ready-to-wear shows, we have officially been put to shame. Ponytails are usually our go-to on bad hair days, so they inevitably range from frizzy to an apocalypse occurring directly behind our head. Not precisely sophisticated, you could say.

The runways, on the other hand, were full of sleek and utterly smooth-talking ponies, from the rare high and bouncy one to the much more frequent grungy, low and mussed takes. “Clean grunge” is a bit of an oxymoron, but designers took the bones of the look and fleshed it out with a more polished, modern perspective, like they picked and chose what would work now from what was big then. We’d call revisionism, but hey, for once we’re entirely onboard.

To keep it current, most designers avoided going too scruffy, instead using tightly off-center or no parts to make their point. Paired with a bare-makeup look and matte, matte skin, this is the best “low-maintenance” look we’ve seen in awhile, and enough to make us consider wrangling our curly hair into a blowout. And that’s the best part–low ponies look best on second-day straight or lightly textured hair, so while the more textured among us may have to do some prep work, at least it’ll last. It’s happened: our “low-maintenance” look has been more of a no-maintenance thing in the past, but these looks are inspiring us to make an tailed effort. Given the biggest decision is elastic placement, we’re just about ready to commit.

More From Beauty High:

Fall 2013 Trend Report: 12 Trends to Get You Through the Season

Fall 2013 Makeup Trends You Can Wear Now

Too Cool For School: Gorgeous Back-to-School Beauty Looks–Using School Supplies!