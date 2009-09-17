Runway Nails: What’s Hot For Spring ’10

Paying attention to detail proved to be important for the Spring 2010 collections. Designers played with tweeds and slinky, silk gowns, exotic drapes, and tailored frocks. All styles were covered; from menswear with a touch of hipster grunge to dainty feminine florals… but in order to complete these runway reports it’s important to check out beauty deets, especially the lacquered polish that accompanied the models down the runway.

Natural Nails:

Charlotte Ronson, Spring 2010

Nails were polished and coordinated perfectly to match the looks. Charlotte Ronson, BCBG, DKNY and Brian Reyes went with natural sheens by Creative Nail Design‘s Semi Sheer colors and Milani Nail Lacquer‘s Creme Brulee; perfect for the classic, refined and sophisticated young women.

Flirty Tips:

Tibi, Spring 2010

Feminine brights at Julie Haus, Tibi, Twinkle by Wenlan, and Lorik are geared for the cute yet playful, flirty girl. These designers took tips (literally) from Dashing Diva‘s Miranda’s Law, Creative Nail Design’s Wildfire, and Deborah Lippmann and Pat Benetar‘s collaborative effort “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”

Black and Blue are Back:

Phillip Lim, Rodarte, Derek Lam and Vena Cava made bold statements with colors like cobalt blue by Butter of London, and Oil Slik and Funky Chunky by Creative Nail Design.

How will you paint your nails for Spring 2010? Let us know!