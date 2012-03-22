From The Runway To Your Nails: Thakoon x NARS Spring Collection

We love a lot of color — in our hair, on our lips and especially on our nails. This adult obsession with the rainbow is probably why we were literally jumping in our seats when we saw the Thakoon and Nars nail polish collection.

Based off the Thakoon Spring 2012 runway, Thakoon Panichgul collaborated with the cosmetic company to create this limited-edition collection of polishes based off of the colors from his spring runway show.

“The prints in that collection were inspired by the rich color palette of India — the spices, the holy festivals,” Panichgul told T Magazine.

For $18, this collection of brights is literally the exact collection of hues we want in our nail arsenal for this season. More information on the polish collection to come, but we call dibs on that orange lacquer.