Runway Makeup Inspiration: Two-Toned Eyeshadow

When it comes to runway beauty inspiration, we can never get enough. Bold lipstick, braids and nail art won’t wear themselves, and we’re always excited to find ways to make the creative looks we spot on the runways wearable in real life. Lately, we’ve been noticing that two-toned eyeshadow has been popping up time and time again, and after seeing the trend in so many different variations, we knew we needed to try it.

Though two-toned eyeshadow can be bold, it can be subtly pretty, too. Pairing complimentary colors or mixing neutrals can make for some really interesting eye makeup looks. Below, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite two-toned eyeshadow looks from the runways, with suggestions on how to make the looks wearable at home. Take a look and tell us how you’ll be wearing the look in the comments below!

Altuzarra’s two-toned shadow works best for fall, matching a grey shadow on top with a burgundy color on the bottom. To keep the look from looking too gothic, don’t extend the shadow much lower than the bottom lash line.

At Max Mara, models wore mauve eyeshadow on their lids and a light blue shadow underneath their eyes, with each of the colors extending past the outer corners of the eyes to create a look that reminds us of war paint. For a real life interpretation, stick with the mauve shadow on the lid, then line the bottom lash line with a blue eyeliner.

Makeup at Badgley Mischka was extremely colorful, with models wearing slate shadow on the top lash line, bright aqua shadow one the lower lash line, and finishing the look with a bright pink pout. This look is entirely wearable off the runway, but if you want to tone it down, opt for a nude lip instead of a pink lipstick.

The tangerine and yellow eyeshadow at Peter Som made a statement with the rest of the face kept bare. For a more wearable version of this look, apply these shadows with a smokey eye technique, the lighter color across the lid and the darker orange in the crease.

Jeremy Scott’s models wore a modern take on the cat eye, mixing metallic orange and purple eyeshadows for the winged look. We’d take this one straight from the runway to our eyelids, shimmering shadow and all.

Images via Imaxtree