GIF Guide! 5 Runway Looks to Steal Now

When it comes to our makeup and hair, it’s always nice to find new inspiration – whether that be from actresses on the red carpet or models on the runway (or a million other places, if we’re being real)! Wherever you draw inspiration from, it’s often visual – which is why we’re loving the fact that GIFs, or moving images, have become so commonplace now.

While we tend to waste hours on Tumblrs like #Whatshouldwecallme, we also could easily waste our entire day staring at GIFs from the runway. So, while we were endlessly scrolling through, we decided to share the looks that we tagged for inspiration in the coming weeks with you (because sharing is caring, right?) and we highly suggest that you add some of gorgeous beauties into your everyday looks now. Whether these models walked the runways this past fall or spring, these looks can easily be tested out right now – from bold lips to fun hair accessories, they’ll quickly jazz up any ho-hum beauty look.

Image via Runway2RealGirl.Tumblr.com

The girls at Dolce & Gabbana each sported a fun (and bright) scarf folded and wrapped around their hair almost like a headband. Their hair was pulled into a tousled chignon, proving that even if you’re having a bad hair day, all it takes is a bright scarf to make you look put together.

Image via Runway2RealGirl.Tumblr.com

This perfectly golden smokey eye look can easily become a signature beauty look for anyone – with such a soft smokey eye and a pale pink lip to match you’ll be sure to turn heads. Plus, note the placement of the highlighter on the cheekbones – absolutely lust-worthy!

Image via Runway2RealGirl.Tumblr.com

Hair accessories have become a huge trend over the past few seasons, whether you’re choosing bedazzled headbands or just sticking a couple of barrettes into the side of your hair to pin it out of your face.

Image via Fashgif.tumblr.com

The bold lip is an old standby no matter what the season, and this orange-red shade from Prada’s Spring 2013 show is a fun new twist on the classic red shade. Try it out matte or glossy, but remember to always line your lips with a neutral liner to make sure the hue doesn’t budge.

Image via Atlantic Cherie

If you’ve mastered the cat eye, draw it on just a bit thicker (and add a pop of pink lipstick and mega lashes) for a look that everyone will envy. If your hand isn’t quite so steady, use the cat eye stickers to cheat the look.