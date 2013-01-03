Runway Inspired Ways to Wear Glitter This Season

Sephora’s latest in store displays put it best when they say, “She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten.” Whether you’re someone who wears glitter on the regular or you only break out the gems for birthdays and holiday parties, there’s no denying the trend is fun. Spring fashion week shows brought the glitter trend to life once again, featuring enough rhinestones, shimmer and sparkle to make the beauty world sit up and take notice.

Designers like Christian Dior and Chanel put focus on glitzy eye makeup, while Naeem Khan went the direction of hair accessories. We know some of the trends are much too bold for every day wear, so we’ve come up with a few ways to tone them down for those of us who don’t spend the majority of our time on a runway. If you’re really into nail art or you’re just looking for a hint of glam, we’ve got a look for you to try.

