Runway Inspired Ways to Wear Glitter This Season

Sephora’s latest in store displays put it best when they say, “She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten.” Whether you’re someone who wears glitter on the regular or you only break out the gems for birthdays and holiday parties, there’s no denying the trend is fun. Spring fashion week shows brought the glitter trend to life once again, featuring enough rhinestones, shimmer and sparkle to make the beauty world sit up and take notice.
Designers like Christian Dior and Chanel put focus on glitzy eye makeup, while Naeem Khan went the direction of hair accessories. We know some of the trends are much too bold for every day wear, so we’ve come up with a few ways to tone them down for those of us who don’t spend the majority of our time on a runway. If you’re really into nail art or you’re just looking for a hint of glam, we’ve got a look for you to try.
Are you into the glitter trend? Let us know in the comment section below!
Marchesa's runway was full of glitz and glam, chief among the pack was the gold inner corner of the eye.
To get the gold glitter look seen at Marchesa, try a highly pigmented gold shadow like this one from Makeup Forever. Using a slanted eyeshadow brush, apply the pigment to the inner corner of your eye in a sideways "V" shape, tracing your corner.
(Makeup Forever Metallic Yellow Gold, $14, Sephora.com)
For a polished yet fun look, try a gradient glitter manicure like this one from A Polish Addict.
To get the gradient glitter look, start at either the tip or your nail or just above the cuticle. Paint the polish heavily at the edge and gradually work your way towards the middle, using less glitter as you go.
(Nails Inc. Special Effects Glitter Top Coat, $10, Sephora.com)
Chanel opted for an entire lid of subtle glitter paired with a heavy black liner and lush lashes.
For an eyeshadow that packs a wallop, go with Maybelline's Color Tattoo. It stays on through a night of partying and once it's applied, it won't crease.
(Maybelline Color Tattoo, $4.99, Target.com)
Dior's rhinestone eyes were the talk of the town when they were sent down the runway and it's easy to see why. While this look isn't realistic for every day wear, we love it toned down for a special occasion.
This rhinestone eye set is ideal for putting the look into action in real life. Whether you wear the entire set all at once or choose a few pieces at a time, the impact will be dazzling.
(Rhinestone Eye Gems, $7.95, Nordstrom.com)
Naeem Khan sent these sequin headbands down the runway and we instantly swooned; talk about the perfect way to glamorize second day hair!
We found this super affordable sequin headband to recreate the look from Naeem Khan. What would you pair this with?
(Sequin Headband, $10.95, Buckle.com)