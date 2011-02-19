Runway Inspired Lips: 4 Of Our Favorite Trends For Fall 2011

Designers this season tended to go one of two ways: a bold or very light, extremely natural lip. The old rule of heavily done eyes, neutral lip seems to no longer apply, as again and again, we saw both a powerful lip and eye rendered on the models. Take a look at our slideshow on our four favorite lip trends from Fall 2011.

Peachy lips were a big trend on the runways, seen here at Vera Wang. Even though this is more of a shade for spring, makeup artists breathed new life into the hue by pairing it with a smokey eye and largely solid clothing palettes.

Berry stained puckers found it’s way onto the runways at Lela Rose, amongst others, and Sarah Lucero who created the look for Stila recommends to literally push the color into your lips with your finger for a matte, stained look.

Traditional red lips still held their own, spotted at Diane von Furstenburg (pictured) and Betsey Johnson, looking great on pretty much everybody, while adding a high glam quotient to any look. James Kaliardos for M.A.C Cosmetics used a new lip color called Runaway Red to achieve this statemaking lip.

Blocked out lips, either with foundation or concealer or balm, to leave room to play with other parts of the face or not to detract from the clothing found its way onto the runway at Victor de Souza and BCBG (pictured). Charlotte Willer for Maybelline created a very natural lip with a dash of lipstick mixed with lip balm, while letting eyes shine with a metallic treatment.