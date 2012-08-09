17 Runway Inspired Back-to-School Looks to Impress

Back-to-school time is the perfect time to mix up your hair looks since you will be seeing a lot of people who you haven’t seen for months. Trying out a new haircut or style can help freshen up your look. A great place to draw upon inspiration are the designer runways. A lot of the fashion shows feature inspiring hair that can easily be recreated at home. We picked out our favorite styles from the fall 2012 runway shows that you should try out this back to school season.

There was a lot of volume on the runways for the fall. Carolina Herrera went with a simple headband and sky high hair, while Anna Sui and DSquared went with teased ponytail styles. We saw some bob hairstyles, on the Christopher Kane and Alice & Olivia catwalks, that would make us seriously consider chopping our hair off. A key accessory also made an appearance on the runways: the hair pin.

Check out the slideshow to see which of the hairstyles off the fall 2012 runways caught our eye!