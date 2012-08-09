17 Runway Inspired Back-to-School Looks to Impress

Back-to-school time is the perfect time to mix up your hair looks since you will be seeing a lot of people who you haven’t seen for months. Trying out a new haircut or style can help freshen up your look. A great place to draw upon inspiration are the designer runways. A lot of the fashion shows feature inspiring hair that can easily be recreated at home. We picked out our favorite styles from the fall 2012 runway shows that you should try out this back to school season.
There was a lot of volume on the runways for the fall. Carolina Herrera went with a simple headband and sky high hair, while Anna Sui and DSquared went with teased ponytail styles. We saw some bob hairstyles, on the Christopher Kane and Alice & Olivia catwalks, that would make us seriously consider chopping our hair off. A key accessory also made an appearance on the runways: the hair pin.
Check out the slideshow to see which of the hairstyles off the fall 2012 runways caught our eye!
Carolina Herrera did everything right with a thin headband and lots of volume.
This cropped bob, seen at Alice & Olivia, can be a fun way to mix up your typical long hair.
We are loving this simple loose wave from the Agnes B fall runway.
Add some volume to your simple ponytail like Anna Sui did at her fashion show.
Dolce and Gabbana added chic headbands to the model's hair on their catwalks. You can do a bold, jeweled headband like they did or just a simple colored one.
DSquared's half-up hairdos were voluminous in all the right ways.
Giles models showed that it is okay to wear a ribbon in your hair without looking like a five year old.
Michael Kors showed off a hot new hair accessory: the hair pin.
Let your bangs grow out to skim your eyes, like we saw on the Iceberg catwalk.
A Christopher Kane model showed off her enviable bob haircut. This style would give you a fresh look this fall.
A top knot, like on the Mary Katrantzou runway, is an easy hair style to try this fall.
Try mixing up your hair part by making it angled like this one seen on the Miyake runway.
Monique L'huillier showed models with a slicked down side-part and soft, flowy waves.
Try taking a strand of hair, braiding it, then wrap it around your head to simulate a headband like on the Pucci runway.
Rachel Zoe showed an easy way to add detail to your straight hair: with a simple braid.
The fantastic curls seen on the Ruffian runway can help you channel the 1920s.
Try twisting your back, like the models at Valentino did. This is an easy way to style your bangs when you want them out of your face.