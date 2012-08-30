Runway vs. Real Way: Celebrities Sport Fall’s Latest Beauty Trends

With fall close enough that we can smell it around the corner, the excitement for the season’s trends is building and just about ready to explode. It may seem hasty, but after all of the heat and humidity this summer, we’re all but wishing summer away in favor of crisp, autumn days. The change in season brings not only a change in wardrobe, but also a change in beauty routine. Besides switching over fragrance and lotion preferences, the hair and makeup choices for the day are completely different in September than they are in July.
Fall’s trends have been sneaking into our daily routine little by little, but while we wait to fully indulge in graphic eyeliner and bold brows, celebrities are jumping in head first to the latest must-have looks. Selena Gomez is rocking a middle part while Jordana Brewster is sporting rosy cheeks, and each celebutante is owning each trend. Seeing how the trend translates from the runway to the red carpet is just the inspiration we need to bring the looks into our lives come September.
Classic red lips can be matte or glossy, but either way we can't get enough of this trend.
Emmy Rossum's red lip is the ideal accessory, giving her neutral look a pop of color.
Graphic liner has been popping up everywhere, and the electric blue color from Anna Sui's show kicks it up a notch.
Lauren Conrad took notes from the runway on graphic liner, making it more wearable by skipping the dot centered at the bottom of the eye.
Bold brows are enough to make an entire look. If you're going for this look, keep the rest of your makeup clean and simple.
Lily Collins' brows are naturally bold, but she knows how to accessorize her gorgeous features with clean makeup and sleek hair.
Rosy cheeks have a simple beauty to them, making the look feminine and light.
Jordana Brewster nailed the rosy cheek look and paired it with pale pink lips and a dress.
Middle parts worn with straight, sleek hair or 70s-inspired waves, are on trend either way.
Selena Gomez looks gorgeous with a middle part and straight, layered tresses.
