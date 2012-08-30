Runway vs. Real Way: Celebrities Sport Fall’s Latest Beauty Trends

With fall close enough that we can smell it around the corner, the excitement for the season’s trends is building and just about ready to explode. It may seem hasty, but after all of the heat and humidity this summer, we’re all but wishing summer away in favor of crisp, autumn days. The change in season brings not only a change in wardrobe, but also a change in beauty routine. Besides switching over fragrance and lotion preferences, the hair and makeup choices for the day are completely different in September than they are in July.

Fall’s trends have been sneaking into our daily routine little by little, but while we wait to fully indulge in graphic eyeliner and bold brows, celebrities are jumping in head first to the latest must-have looks. Selena Gomez is rocking a middle part while Jordana Brewster is sporting rosy cheeks, and each celebutante is owning each trend. Seeing how the trend translates from the runway to the red carpet is just the inspiration we need to bring the looks into our lives come September.

Do you have a favorite fall beauty trend? Tell us in the comment section below!