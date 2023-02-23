Runway Beauty Trends 2023: Slicked-Back Hair, Skinny Brows & More Ruled NYFW

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

While it’s true that beauty trends are fleeting and it’s best to stick to what you like, you have to admit — they’re fun to play with. Every season, new ones hit the runway at New York Fashion Week and fall 2023 is no different. In fact, it may just be one of the most exciting seasons. We’re finally getting away from no-makeup makeup (great in real life, boring on the runway) and playing with color in new and unique ways.

Now, you might not love all these trends. For example, skinny brows — like, Y2K skinny — have been dominating runways but if you already plucked your brows into oblivion in the early aughts, you might want to sit it out. Others, like the bold blush at Christian Cowan and slicked-back hair at Tory Burch, you might already be wearing and loving. But take inspo from these six trends, not at all an exhaustive list but one we think can get you started planning your new fall look.

Wednesday Eyes

More than a few models walked the runway rocking black eyeliner, often with an all-black outfit. We saw it at Sandy Liang and Batsheva, too. Maybe it’s because seemingly everyone in the world watched the hit Netflix show. At Rodarte, makeup artist James Kaliardos used Nars cosmetics for his “goth fairies.” Get the look with Nars Climax Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($24 at Sephora).

Metallic Makeup

At Prabal Gurung, makeup artist Sil Bruinsma gave models a “third eye” with M.A.C. Pigment in Gold ($25 at M.A.C. Cosmetics). Both Altuzarra and Isayamaya French for Thom Browne played with golden tones. Metallic makeup has never been cooler.

Wrapped Ponytails

Models at the PatBO show had their hair wrapped with scarves. At the Stella McCartney x Adidas party in Los Angeles, Senior Vice President Global Artistry at Aveda Antoinette Beenders weaved shoelaces through models’ hair.

Slicked-Back Hair

The LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors and Tory Burch (above) shows featured models wearing slicked-back hair in buns and ponytails. To get the sleek look, grab the often-sold-out Tancho pomade stick ($12.95 at Amazon).

).

Thin Brows

We’re sorry but Y2K-era skinny brows are back for real. Just look at the Tia Adeola show, with thin brows by makeup artist T.Cooper. The braids at this show we’re a dream, too.

Bright Lips

We usually think of bright lipstick as a spring trend but this fall season saw bold pinks, purples and reds at shows such as Christian Siriano. Makeup artist Sofia Tilbury used all Charlotte Tilbury makeup on models, including K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Velvet Underground ($35 at Charlotte Tilbury).