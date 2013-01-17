Rumor: Cara Delevingne As the New Face of YSL

Cara Delevingne, the latest model of the moment and Beauty High favorite due to her spunky personality and fabulous social media savvy, has had a record-setting past year. Delevigne was named Model of The Year at The British Fashion Awards, has lined up advertising contracts with lines like Burberry and DKNY and apparently racks in 50k for shoots. In her down time, she hangs out with her buddy Rita Ora – basically life is good.

Life may have just gotten better for the 20-year-old, as Delevingne tweeted the other day that she had just finished wrapping a shoot for YSL cosmetics and was “feeling like a baby doll.” Many are speculating that this may mean that she is the new face of YSL beauty, possibly for the brand’s iconic Baby Doll fragrance or their makeup line. Jessica Chastain is currently the face of the fashion house’s scent Manifesto, and Delevigne would join the ranks of many other gorgeous faces such as Coco Rocha, Sophie Dahl and Jourdan Dunn.

What do you think of the match? Do you love Delevingne as much as we do and would you like to see her as a YSL face?

[Grazia Daily] Image via Imaxtree

More Cara Delevingne From Beauty High:

Cara Delevingne’s New YSL Ad Will Make You Ditch Your Old Mascara

Cara Delevingne Takes Over, Announced as New Face of Burberry Scent

Cara Delevingne’s Fast Food Prep For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show