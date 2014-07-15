Makeover Alert! Rumer Willis Goes for a Bleached Angled Bob

As Bruce and Demi’s daughter, Rumer Willis has some serious star genes to contend with, but we think she’s doing just fine—especially now that we’ve seen her latest hairstyle. Rumer is no stranger to hair switches, and she’s been every shade under the sun, from dark brown to her most recent rose-tinged dark blonde, but her newest look is our favorite thus far.

The 25-year-old actress, musician, and entrepreneur showed off a drastically different haircut and color in LA over the weekend: She traded in her long beach waves for a super-angled, super-blonde bob. Rumer also hit Instagram with a glamorous photo of her new look by photographer and friend Tyler Shields.

If you couldn’t already tell, we love this new style. It’s edgy, fresh, fun, and perfect for the hot, steamy mid-summer days to come. Good looks, Rumer.

Read more: Could You Pull Off Platinum Hair?