Ruffian To Introduce Nail Polish Line With Birchbox

After a long time coming, Ruffian is finally launching nail polish, and asking their fans to help them determine their debut shades. Partnering with Birchbox, the Ruffian Nail Lacquer Collection will start off with a limited-edition range of three shades inspired by the upcoming spring line. Through Wednesday, Birchbox’s Facebook fans will have the opportunity to choose three of the five possible shades (pictured above) which all pay homage to various elements of the “Ruffian world” according to WWD. The winning hues will then be mailed to Birchbox subscribers in September, and be featured at New York Fashion Week.

Brian Wolk, co-creative director of Ruffian told WWD that the move into nail color was inspired by a growing cult following behind the Ruffian Manicure, a two-color reverse moon design. Although they’ve already collaborated with MAC Cosmetics on press-on nails and lip color in the past, they’ve never created actual nail color. “Offering nail polish in our runway colors will be the perfect continuation of our passion for beauty,” Wolk said.

According to Wolk, the brand is also in talks with brick and mortar stores to secure a simultaneous release of the collection with major beauty realtors so that the line will be available for purchase elsewhere. For Birchbox, the collaboration marks its first with a designer, and a brilliant opportunity to use its large digital fan base. Katia Beauchamp, cofounder of Birchbox added, “Consumers, more than ever, love to get close to a brand, so why not let them tell us what they want to buy.”