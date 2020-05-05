Ruby Rose Couldn’t Decide Between Pink and Blue Hair so She Chose Both

Quarantint, quarancolor, boredom, whatever you call it, celebrities are embracing new hair colors while physical distancing at home. Ruby Rose’s pink and blue hair is the latest in a run of colorful hair shades that add a little brightness to an otherwise blah day. The Batwoman star showed off her new look on Instagram with the caption: “What can I say!? Sometimes you just need to feel blue and other times you need pink to lighten your day.” Hey, it’s all about choices, here.

Rose first made headlines late last month when she shaved her head and left a little braid on the side. (Her show is currently on hold from filming so why not?) For her new colorful ‘do, she pinned the braid back with a ’90s-era butterfly clip. She dyed the braid side of her head a royal blue and the other, bright pink. We’re not sure what she used or if she had any assistance but the color is bold and bright and perfectly sectioned. It’s possible she’s just really great at doing her own hair and learned tips and tricks from her colorist (Riawna Capri) and stylist (Castillo Bataille).

Of course, Rose isn’t the only celebrity to try colorful hair while stuck (safe!) at home. Hilary Duff recently chopped her hair into a bob and dyed it blue, which she seems to be regretting a bit. Elle Fanning dyed her strands a pastel pink and Dua Lipa switched it up twice, going from blonde to pink to orange. And that’s not even mentioning all the celebs who are letting their gray roots come in. It’s seriously stunning.

If you want to try a bright hair color at home but are afraid of messing up your current hue, try a color-depositing conditioner or other temporary hair dye to give the trend a whirl without the commitment.

