The Royal Wedding: Kate Looked Gorge, In Case You Missed It

In case you were one of the few people who chose not to wake up at 5 a.m. this morning, or haven’t seen it replayed, Kate Middleton wowed us all, and won over not only the fashion crowd with her Sarah Burton designed McQueen wedding dress, but also us beauty girls.

Kate did her own makeup so that Will would recognize her (um, adorable!), and he whispered “you look beautiful” upon her arrival. Lets just say the couple was clearly giddy and we’ve fallen for them then and there on the alter.

Now, back to Kate she arrived wearing a long veil over her Cartier tiara (passed down from the Queen), with her hair half-up like we suspected. With volume at the crown of the head to support the tiara, and loose curls at the bottom, it was the perfect simple wedding style to be accessorized with her veil. Camilla’s manicurist painted her nails with two shades, Bourjois Rose Lounge and Essie’s Allure.

Kate’s bold brows were also flawlessly groomed as always (and we believe filled in a bit), and she completed the look with a soft beige smoky eye, thick black liner and pale pink lip. The only fault was she went a bit heavy on the blush, but we can’t be too critical here she did her own wedding day makeup! Overall, very elegant, but very simple exactly what Kate wanted we imagine.

What did you think of her look, and did you watch the Royal Wedding?