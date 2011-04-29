Best Part Of The Royal Wedding? The Hats!

Photo: © Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

There’s no denying that Kate Middleton looked radiant and flawless in her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown as she married Prince William and officially became the Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn and Baroness Carrickfergus (seriously, Carrickfergus). Nevertheless, when we managed to pull our focus off of the gorgeous bride, we noticed the most amusing part of the Royal Wedding: the hats!

As long-time devotees of chick-lit novels in addition to multiple viewings of Bridget Jones’ Diary, we have always known that British weddings come with an unspoken requirement that female guests don the most ostentatious hats possible. And the guests at the Royal Wedding certainly didn’t let us down.

Philip Treacy is a famous English milliner who is best known in the States for designing the hat Sarah Jessica Parker wore to the premieres of both Sex and the City movies. Treacy’s hats were by far the chosen ones at the Royal Wedding, with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Victoria Beckham and Camilla Parker-Bowles (to name a few) all sporting his creations. The princesses, seen here, sported the most whimsical hats at the wedding; Beatrice’s looks like some sort of ladybug outline, and her sister’s hat looks like it has sprouted an ornate duster. Absolutely fabulous! We hope this trend makes the jump across the pond.

