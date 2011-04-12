Royal Wedding Beauty Inspiration for Kate

Remember the days when the entire world wasn’t consumed with William and Kate fever? Well, the much-anticipated royal wedding is coming up in a matter of weeks and then we can all finally go back to a normal existence. But until then, I’ve got a little more Kate Middleton for you. This time we’re talking beauty… what else?

Rumor has it that the bride to be will have a team of six hairstylists, led by stylist James Pryce, the same man responsible for her hair at the engagement announcement. With a team that big, we should expect to see Kate rocking more than one ‘do throughout the big day. So, we dug through some of our favorite celeb beauty looks to pick out a few that would suit the soon-to-be princess just right on her wedding day. Click through the slide above and try to envision these five gorgeous hairstyles topped with a tiara.