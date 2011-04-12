Royal Wedding Beauty Inspiration for Kate

Remember the days when the entire world wasn’t consumed with William and Kate fever? Well, the much-anticipated royal wedding is coming up in a matter of weeks and then we can all finally go back to a normal existence. But until then, I’ve got a little more Kate Middleton for you. This time we’re talking beauty… what else?
Rumor has it that the bride to be will have a team of six hairstylists, led by stylist James Pryce, the same man responsible for her hair at the engagement announcement. With a team that big, we should expect to see Kate rocking more than one ‘do throughout the big day. So, we dug through some of our favorite celeb beauty looks to pick out a few that would suit the soon-to-be princess just right on her wedding day. Click through the slide above and try to envision these five gorgeous hairstyles topped with a tiara.
Penelope Cruz's gorgeous side swept hair is exactly how I envision Kate wearing her hair on April 30. It's timeless, old Hollywood glamour at its best.
This look is a bit of an amped of version of how Kate already wears her hair, perfect if she wants to look like herself on her wedding day.
On the other hand, this is the day for Kate to pull out all the stops and go for a more dramatic 'do than we're used to seeing on her. She can't go wrong with a princess updo.
I don't really see Kate as a big risk-taker, and it's probably not a good idea to start on your wedding day. But if she were going to go that route, then this would be a good place to start. Even with the bold, red lip and on-trend braid, Jessica Alba still doesn't look too overdone.
If Kate wants to bring the drama, then she should go with a more dramatic updo, like the one Shay Mitchell is rocking. I'm a big fan of the full, high bun. And can't you just see a tiara fitting around it perfectly.