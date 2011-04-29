Royal Wedding Beauty On A Budget

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

With all the buzz surrounding the royal wedding, it has some soon-to-be brides feeling anxious that the beauty bar is raised quite high. When it comes to your own special day, having the perfect hair and makeup is as important as having the perfect dress, but you don’t need to break the bank to look like a princess.

If you want to have your makeup professionally done on a budget, try going to a local beauty school and asking the students to practice different wedding looks on you. You can bring in pages of makeup or looks from magazines that inspire you and ask them to copy the look or use the pictures as inspiration. The trials will be free, and you can narrow down an artist that you really like. They need the experience, so it won’t cost much on the big day.

If you decide to do your own makeup, there are many ways to brush up on your skills. You can have a little piece of me with you by downloading my Carmindy App for the iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad. In my app you can avatar yourself by choosing your hair color and skin tone and then try the “Wedding” look. This is a basic universal look that works on all women regardless of facial feature shape, and all the products I use to create this look are listed in your exact shades at both drugstore and department prices. It takes all the guess work out of it with step-by-step instructions, and you will be your own makeup master.

There are also plenty of videos on YouTube to study before the big day to learn tips and tricks in creating that perfect wedding glow. So whether you hire a budding pro or become one yourself, you will have outsmarted the big wedding marketing machine by being creative and financially savy and that, my ladies, is royally cool.



