Kylie Jenner’s New Royal Peach KyShadow Palette is HUGE

It’s officially the end of the holidays (we know; we’re sorry), which means the month of gift giving and receiving is over, and all you’re left with is a pile of gift cards, some heartburn, and a deep hatred of reality. Welcome to 2017! But to lessen the sting of your nine-to-five (or six…or seven…) life, Kylie Jenner, the resident Santa Claus of the beauty world, is giving you the gift of her Royal Peach Palette—her biggest, most-shadow-packed KyShadow Kit yet. And yes, Jenner gave us a sneak peek to get us excited.

Over the weekend, Jenner kicked off the new year by unveiling her new Royal Peach Palette, the third eyeshadow kit in her Kylie Cosmetics collection, and our newest makeup obsession. But unlike her other two kits, which include only nine shades, Jenner’s new Royal Peach Palette will include a whopping 12 eyeshadow shades, a mirror, and a full-size eyeshadow brush.

And though the majority of your eyeshadow kits are filled with either hella sparkly, only-wear-once shades, or flatter-than-flat mattes, Jenner’s new palette has a mix of shimmery and matte shades in neutral browns, tans, and mauves, mixed with peachy pinks and a deep navy blue, so you can customize pretty much any eye look in the world, with only one palette.

We’re still waiting to see how pigmented the shadows are (we’re sure Jenner will do some on-camera swiping in the next week), but either way, we’ll be setting a countdown timer for January 12th at 3pm PST, when the new kit is set to officially launch. Until then, though, satisfy your impatience by checking out every single picture and video of the new kit, below.