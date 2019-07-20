Rowan Blanchard Looks Totally Different With Ultra-Long Hair

When actress/activist/author Rowan Blanchard first chopped her hair into a shaggy pixie back in January, the entertainment world did a collective gasp at how different she looked. Well, not just different but cool as hell. Now, the 17-year-old has gone back in the other direction rocking ultra-long hair—at least temporarily. She shared photos to Instagram today of her length with piecey bangs. We almost didn’t recognize her. Not that she’s gone back to her Disney star vibe. This style is sultry and edgy at the same time.

Blanchard’s hair didn’t grow overnight, of course. The look is courtesy of Laurie Heaps, a Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist who is responsible for some of Blanchard’s prettiest hairstyles. She even worked with Blanchard as the head hairstylist on Girl Meets World. Based on a little Instagram digging, it seems like Heaps used Mayvenn Inc.’s Notorious Naomi lace front wig with bangs, which she cut to get the look she wanted.

We’re not exactly sure what the new look is for, but the way Heaps added pearl hair clips to the side’s of Blanchard’s hair, makes us think it’s something personal and fashion-related. Blanchard has become a serious style star, after all.

If you want to get her look on your own hair, Amazon is full of pearl hair clips. Like, full of them. There are four-piece sets with different sizes ($5.99 at Amazon), nine-piece sets with additional rhinestone bobby pins ($9.99 at Amazon) and even a ten-piece set with colorful additions ($9.99 at Amazon).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.