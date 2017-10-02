Rowan Blanchard Just Got a Cute New Bob

Rowan Blanchard is ringing in fall with a fresh haircut. The 15-year-old actress recently chopped 12 inches off her hair, and the result is an adorable shaggy bob. Blanchard’s hairstylist, Laurie Heaps (who has also worked on the heads of stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Danielle Fishel), showed off the new look on Instagram on Thursday.

In the picture, the Disney Channel actress looked super-glam with a dark lip, dangly earrings, and a tousled bob that fell right above her shoulders. “My ✂️ put in some overtime on @rowanblanchard,” Heaps captioned the shot.

This isn’t the first time Heaps has taken shears to Blanchard’s wavy hair. In July, three months after giving her bangs, Heaps cut Blanchard’s hair into a casual, swoopy lob.

The “Girl Meets World” star’s new haircut seems to be shorter take on her lob. In an interview with Refinery29, Heaps explained that she’s taken nearly a full foot off Blanchard’s hair in the past year to get it to the “chic but still effortless” bob she has today. Heaps went onto suggest that Blanchard’s hair was an amalgam of tousled French beauty and shaggy ’90s hair.

“Last time, we went to the collarbone and this time we wanted it to clear her shoulders,” Heaps told Refinery29. “I felt like she was ready for something shorter—chic but still effortless. The undone beauty of the French girl always inspires me and I love everything ’90s right now.”

Whether she’s got bangs, a lob or a bob, Blanchard is looking great, so if Heaps wants to chop off another 12 inches, be our guest, because we’re sure the actress will rock that look, too.