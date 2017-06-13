StyleCaster
15 of Rowan Blanchard’s Coolest and Most-Inspiring Makeup Looks

by
Photo: Getty Images

Each and every time a red carpet event rolls around, we wait with bated breath for some inspo-worthy makeup that doesn’t fall into that damn category of “safe” or “neutral” or “subtle.” And because we still haven’t accepted the fact that most celebrities are trying to dodge the worst-dressed lists, we find ourselves disappointed almost every single show. So when 15-year-old Rowan Blanchard showed up to the CFDA Awards wearing ridiculously cool makeup, our little beauty-obsessed hearts skipped a beat and we immediately (OK, frantically) combed through *all* of her red carpet and event appearances for more. And guys, we may have just discovered our latest beauty crush, because Blanchard’s makeup is consistently awesome.

Rowan Blanchard CFDA

Photo: Getty Images

Basically, when we were 15 years old, our makeup consisted of uneven, jet-black eyeliner and some sticky, glittery, lipgloss monstrosity. But with metallic smokey eyes and Swarovski crystal-coated lash lines, Blanchard’s makeup is incredibly playful and straight-up boundary-pushing. If only our teenage selves could have had a makeup artist like Blanchard’s Amy Strozzi, who, in a recent Instagram post, gushed about the Disney Channel actress’s fearless self-expression: “How much I admire this beautiful being and the innate comfort/pleasure she finds in the magic of makeup. Thank you @rowanblanchard for the fun we have, and for showing your generation it’s OK to express yourself always!”

Ugh, too much love and happiness coming from all angles, and we’re feeling it. And because we’re clearly all on the same exact page by now, we decided to pull each and every one of Blanchard’s best makeup looks for your viewing (and inspiration gathering) pleasure. Spoiler alert: We’re obsessed. See the photos, ahead, and get inspired to try something new tomorrow morning with your makeup.

1 of 15
Rowan Blanchard makeup: NYLON Young Hollywood Party
May 2017

At the Nylon Young Hollywood Party at Avenue in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: CFDA Fashion Awards
June 2017

At the CFDA Fashion Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: Coach and Friends of the High Line Summer Party
June 2017

At the Coach and Friends of the High Line Summer Party

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: H&M Conscious Exclusive Dinner
March 2017

At the H&M Conscious Exclusive Dinner

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: 10th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party
February 2017

At the 10th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: Milly show NYFW
February 2017

At the Milly show during New York Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17: Paris Cosmopolite
December 2016

At the Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: Coach 75th Anniversary, Women's Pre-Fall and Men's Fall Show
December 2016

At Coach's 75th Anniversary

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: Teen Vogue 14th Annual Young Hollywood Issues
September 2016

At the Teen Vogue 14th Annual Young Hollywood Issue

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: Chanel Dinner Celebrating NÂ°5 L'Eau With Lily-Rose Depp
September 2016

At the Chanel Dinner Celebrating NÂ°5 L'Eau

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: Teen Choice Awards 2016
July 2016

At the 2016 Teen Choice Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: The 2016 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future
June 2016

At the 2016 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Awards

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: Vanity Fair, L'Oréal Paris, and Hailee Steinfeld Host DJ Night
February 2016

At the Vanity Fair and L'Oréal Paris DJ Night

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: Premiere of Focus Features' 'Suffragette' 
October 2015

At the premiere of Focus Features' "Suffragette"

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard makeup: Rowan Blanchard 13th birthday party in L.A.
November 2014

At her 13th birthday party in L.A.

Photo: Getty Images

