29 Ultra-Chic, Celebrity-Approved Hairstyles That Perfectly Compliment Round Faces

What do the shag, lob, and bob have in common? Besides the fact that they kind-of look great on anyone, they’re especially flattering round face hairstyles. As someone who considers herself on the cusp of oval and round, I can wholeheartedly co-sign this expert-approved theory because I’ve had two of the three (and Instagram posts to prove it).

But generally speaking, the goal for round-shaped faces is to create the illusion of length, According to hairstylist Jessica Shakir, this can be accomplished by “adding long layers to your haircut that draw the eye downward or by wearing hairstyles that add height to the top of the head, drawing the eye upward.” Both methods will create balance by making the round shape appear longer.

“When adding layers to your cut, just make sure your layers start past your chin, as to not add width to your face!,” she says. “Even something as simple as adding a deep side part can also bring symmetry to a round face!” A root spray, like NuMe’s Root Werk Spray ($18)is the best way to ensure the volume or style stays in place.

“To create instant volume, I spritz it to the base of the desired section of dry hair, and then I lightly backcomb from underneath,” she explains. “This spray is so versatile, it can also be used on wet hair to add volume and since it’s so lightweight, I also use it to add texture to the midsection of dry hair by spraying about 8 inches away.” And whatever style you choose, a small teasing brush with a mixture of boar and nylon bristles–like the Wolinspring Little Wonder Brush ($11)–will get rid of any tangles without disturbing the style you just created. Ahead, some visual inspo that’ll motivate you to actually use Shakir’s advice.

Georgia May Jagger

The shaggy lob of our dreams.

America Ferrera

These teeny tendrils give just the right amount of volume.

Ariel Winter

This bubble ponytail is “business in the front, party in the back” personified.

Cameron Diaz

A tousled side braid is just what we expect from this A-list minimalist.

Camila Alves

Love the voluminous waves framing just one side of her face.

Chrissy Teigen

We literally can’t stop staring at each perfectly-placed wave in this lob.

Christina Ricci

Nothing compliments a round face like a set of adorable milkmaid braids.

Drew Barrymore

Sleek and slicked to the back. Nothing simpler or more stunning than this.

Emma Stone

We love the combination of a low bun with loose strands on one side.

Gemma Chan

The classic lob is always chic.

Ginnifer Goodwin

Obsessed with this pretty pixie.

Isla Fisher

Hair swept to the side is a guaranteed style win.

Janet Jackson

Miss Jackson-if-you’re-nasty’s take on the high-low hairstyle is stunning.

Kate Bosworth

A sleek, slicked-back bun allows the cheekbones to truly shine.

Kelly Osbourne

Space buns for the win.

Kiersey Clemons

Love the elegant vibe of a slicked down big chop.

Kirsten Dunst

Tousled, face-framing strands are too gorgeous.

Mandy Moore

Let your face shape shine by tucking a down style away with a stylist headband.

Michelle Williams

What isn’t there to love about this polished take on the pixie but?

Mindy Kaling

Why wear a plain side braid when you can add some pizazz with loose strands on the opposite side?

Miranda Kerr

Braids along the hairline are an easy way to elevate a basic bun.

Penelope Cruz

If you’re going to do a top knot, make sure there’s ample volume.

Queen Latifah

A high ponytail fit for a queen.

Sarah Hyland

The side bang is what makes this hairstyle flattering for round faces.

Selena Gomez

More curls for the girls!

Taraji P. Henson

What’s chicer than a blunt bob with even blunter bangs?

Vanessa Hudgens

A sleek bob with side bangs is giving us throwback vibes.

Freida Pinto

A badass braided updo that lends your face the spotlight.

Hayden Panetierre

This list isn’t complete without a classic bob.