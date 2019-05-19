These Lazy-Girl-Approved Curling Irons Practically Style Your Hair For You

Scroll To See More Images

We’re always looking for time-saving shortcuts to streamline and simplify our beauty routines, so when we discovered that automatic rotating curling irons existed, we were absolutely thrilled and compelled to share our discovery. If you use a curling iron, straightener, or any other heat styling tool to do your hair, you know that it’s one of the most time-consuming steps in the when it comes to the steps required for “getting ready,” and unfortunately, there aren’t many ways to shave off time without compromising the end result. This is precisely why the advent of an automatic curling iron that rotates up and down with requiring you to maneuver the barrel by hand struck us as straight-up genius. Also, if you’re like me and are truly challenged when it comes to achieving the ubiquitous and deceptively “effortless” Instagram hair (you know, that perfect not-too-defined but voluminous wave) these hair tools are a true game-changer.

Sure, they won’t actually do all of the work for you — you’ll still have to turn the device on and place your strands in the iron to your liking — but they will save you a solid amount of time spent in front of the mirror. And, as a bonus, they’ll also absorb some of the manual labor, taking away the one-sided arm workout that comes along with twisting and twirling your way to a perfectly tousled beach wave. So, whether you prefer a relaxed wave with bedhead-level texture or a more defined curl with a next-level bounce factor, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite automatic curlers to bring down the fuss level in your beauty regimen.

The Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron

The Beachwaver was arguably the pioneer spearheading the rotating curling iron movement, and the brand’s flagship S1 model is still one of the most beloved choices on the market. It’s fairly user-friendly — meaning it doesn’t pose the risk of getting your hair stuck or burning your face courtesy of a super fast rotation speed. It also allows you to select the direct in which you’d like to spin, giving you the option to choose between a Farrah Fawcett look or a face-framing curl. Even if you forego using the auto-rotation feature, this is also just a great curling iron that offer lasting volume and wave with less damage.

Kiss Ceramic Instawave 1” Automatic Curling Iron

This is a solid, budget friendly option for fuss-free styling. It’s designed with ionic ceramic technology which cuts down frizz and promotes additional shine as it curls your hair for you. It also features patented prongs that not only curl your locks, but also work to brush through and de-tangle simultaneously, which removes yet another hair-styling step from your routine.

CHI Spin N’ Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler

This curler offers a wide range of settings to choose from, allowing for more precision and customization for different hair types and looks. The heated chamber can also be adjusted, allowing for those with damaged hair to take it down a notch to prevent further breakage. It’s also equipped with other damage-preventing features, including a beeping notification that prompts you to reset if and when hair gets tangled in the curling process.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.