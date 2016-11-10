The Best Rosy Winter Makeup Inspiration Photo on the Internet

We’re all about a good inspiration picture, especially when it comes to makeup. But, more often than not, most inspo pics you’ll see on your Instagram are filled with Kardashian-level contouring, powdering, and highlighting, making the end result pretty unrealistic for everyday life. So when one makeup artist named Joonyoul Seung posted a photo to Instagram this week of a gorgeously subtle, rosy makeup look on a model, the beauty community promptly freaked out and bowed down.

When one of Seung’s fans saw the photo on his Instagram, she posted it to the cult-favorite Reddit thread /MakeupAddiction where it promptly went viral, driving 50,000 people to view the photo. In the pic, the woman has an awesome no-makeup makeup look with dewy skin, soft eyeliner and mascara, stained lips, and, the most gorgeous of rosy cheeks, thanks to an insane amount of blush.

Sure, she kind of looks like a doll with windburn, but an incredibly pretty doll with windburn. Unfortunately, Seung doesn’t give a breakdown of the products he used, much to the world’s dismay, but the ever-supportive beauty community gave their own product recommendations to re-create the look at home. “I get a similar effect from the Milani Baked Blush in Bella Rosa!” says one user, while another user recommends Urban Decay Afterglow 8-Hour Powder Blush in Quiver. From the looks of it, Seung applied blush generously below the apple and blended outward and upward.

As for the lips, we’d recommend a strawberry pink lip balm with a ton of pigment, like Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Curvy Candy. Smudge it on (don’t worry about perfect lines—the softer the look, the better), then blend sheer layers of blush across and underneath your cheekbones, stopping only an inch from your lips and nose. We can’t guarantee you’ll look sane in person, but in pictures? A beautiful little snow bunny.