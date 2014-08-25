Beauty Buzz: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for Moroccanoil, Probiotics Explained, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the first celebrity face of Moroccanoil, being featured in a campaign about inspiring women. [WWD]

2. Gucci’s Frida Giannini talks about the brand’s new makeup collection and the best makeup secrets she’s learned along the way. [Style.com]

3. Want an easier way to wash your makeup brushes? These little finger gloves may just be what you’ve been dreaming of. [Glamour]

4. Is your skin freaking out and you don’t know what to do about it? Here are 5 steps to fixing it. [Daily Makeover]

5. We’ve heard a lot of hype about probiotics over the years, but what are they really doing for you? [Racked]