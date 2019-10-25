Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Next Makeup Masterclass is a Love Letter to Rose Inc. Readers

Scroll To See More Images

It’s one thing to partner with a brand for a capsule collection. It’s another, next-level thing to jumpstart an industry-approved and wildly popular beauty hub and expand into live masterclasses, all while continuing a successful modeling and acting career. In 2019, it seems Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has done just that. The model, actress and beauty boss is in a league all her own with the beauty destination Rose Inc. and now, another makeup masterclass; this time in partnership with Hourglass Cosmetics.

Though this isn’t the first time Huntington-Whiteley is giving her website readers the IRL content they ask for on social media and YouTube, the November 9 event is happening in and inspired by New York City. As far as I’m concerned (and because I’m a little bias as a New York transplant), it will probably be the best one yet. “New York has a buzz and an energy that lends itself to the exact looks we’ll be creating onsite. I started my modeling career in New York and even the location, Milk Studios, feels reminiscent of working in my early 20’s,” Huntington-Whiteley exclusively tells StyleCaster. “The looks we’ll be creating are an homage to this city, its fashion heritage, and the incredible women working and living here.”

She describes the latest masterclass as a “love letter” to the Rose Inc. community, who played a large role in deciding what the tutorials would focus on. “I know to a T what looks they are wanting to create, what makeup applications they are looking to perfect, and how they want the world of application broken down in a step by step digestible guide,” she says. Not only are they pretty vocal about what they want to see on Huntington-Whiteley’s site; they’ve also informed the trends she plans to keep an eye on (and inevitably create content for) in 2020.

Though she would personally be happy to leave heavy glitter in 2019 (“It just doesn’t suit me”), she does predict more streamlined, yet potent, skincare regimens since the Rose Inc. audience is “always trying to bring out the radiance in their skin” and “moving away from unrealistic depictions of poreless skin.”

The day and night looks created at the New York masterclass will be in the same vein, as Hourglass’ most popular products are those that give the “your skin, but better” vibe. Huntington-Whiteley has been a fan of the brand for some time, and after meeting Hourglass founder Carisa Janes through a mutual friend, it became clear that the two were destined for a collaboration. Those attending can look forward to face time with both Rosie and Carisa, a goodie bag (worth $500) filled with must-haves, and live tutorials with Marc Reagan and Sam Visser.

It’s easy to tell from Instagram that both makeup artists have very specific makeup styles, making the day/night contrast a perfect combo. “I say this every time, but Marc is the king of luminosity. He creates a glow that is unparalleled,” says Huntington-Whiteley. “As for Sam, I love what he does with color. Whether it’s an eye or a lip, it always feels fresh and surprising.”

If you’re in the New York City area, there’s still time to grab a ticket before the Rose Inc. Masterclass goes live on November 9 (1pm-6pm), but until then, here are three Hourglass products Huntington-Whiteley can’t get enough of and recommends you test-drive, too.

Hourglass No 28 Lip Treatment Oil

“I apply this on and off all day long. It feels so beautiful on the lips and looks gorgeous, too.”

$49 at Sephora

Hourglass Vanish Foundation

“It doesn’t feel heavy or look like makeup. It looks like your complexion, just a little bit better, and isn’t that the goal?”

$56 at Sephora

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder

“It sets my makeup and never, ever cakes.”

$46 at Sephora

