The $8 K-Beauty Concealer Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Makeup Artist Loves

Put down your color correctors and two-shade-lighter-concealer-sticks. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s go-to makeup artist, Katie Jane Hughes (who you’ve might’ve seen giving tutorials on Glossier’s instagram) just revealed an affordable and easy hack for brightening your skin and concealing dark circles along the way.

The common assumption about under-eye concealer is that it should be a few shades lighter than your natural skin tone, but Hughes recently told Allure those bright pinks and stark lights can actually create “a much muddier version of what you already have under your eyes.” Instead, do like Hughes, and place your finger halfway between your nose and the apple of your cheek. That otherwise insignificant area is “the most neutral-toned part of your face,” and your new color-match spot for concealer.

Now that you know your shade, it’s time to pick a concealer. One of Hughes’ top three picks is the Innisfree Matte Full Cover Concealer, which lucky for everyone, is only $8. It comes in 14 different shades and uses all natural ingredients. Fun face: Innisfree is a favorite in the K-beauty circles, due to its eco-conscious ingredients, which are exclusively and ethically sourced from the Jeju Island in Korea.

Time to say goodbye to dark under-eye circles, hello to a seamless blend, and more money in our pockets. That’ll make mornings a little easier, no?