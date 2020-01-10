Hourglass Just Announced Its First-Ever Brand Ambassador

It’s the week of firsts for the beauty industry. After Becca announced Barbie Ferreira as its spokesperson, now Hourglass has a major announcement of its own. Congrats are in order for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as the model will be the brand’s first official brand ambassador. After Huntington-Whiteley professed her love for the brand on her website, Rose Inc., Hourglass asked her to collaborate on a product launch and an event last year. Fast-forward to 2020 and she now has a major role with the brand to collaborate on campaigns, content, events and a signature shade of Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Lipstick.

“I’ve been a fan of Hourglass for years and had been featuring their products on Rose Inc., both in YouTube tutorials and throughout our content,” Huntington-Whiteley said in a statement. “I met [founder and CEO] Carisa through a mutual friend, and over a two-hour lunch and endless conversation of our shared love for beauty and business, the idea of partnering together was a natural next step.”

The cosmetics founder agrees.”Rosie is a timeless beauty, but she’s also modern, confident and relatable—all of the things that Hourglass represents,” Carisa Janes said in a statement. “We were honored to count her as a fan, but we’re even more excited to call her our new Brand Ambassador.”

Two products kick off Huntington-Whiteley’s partnership. The new Vanish Airbrush Concealer ($34 at Sephora) is a full-coverage long-wearing concealer in 22 shades. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, just like the rest of Hourglass’ luxe products.

In addition to the totally new concealer, Huntington-Whiteley is launching a new shade of Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Lipstick in You Make Me ($36 at Sephora), a terracotta nude shade. “I chose this shade for several reasons,” she said. “It’s incredibly versatile and can be worn day to night, all year round, and it’s a great shade for all skin tones.

We can’t wait to see what else this duo does together.

