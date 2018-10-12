The Secret to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Glow Is This Drugstore Lotion

Supermodels are people we would least expect to shop at the drugstore. Perhaps it’s their makeup artists on speed dial or their expensive-looking vanities, but it’s hard to imagine the likes of Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss perusing the aisles of CVS. Lo and behold, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was here to prove us wrong.

In an interview with Refinery29, the 31-year-old model revealed her seven favorite beauty products, including one you can find at the drugstore: Nivea’s Original Daily Moisture Lotion. Despite its price tag (under $5 at Target), Huntington-Whiteley swears that its formula works as well as any luxury body cream on the market. The lotion also happens to be a favorite of Meghan Markle’s, so if it’s good enough for royalty and supermodels, it’s good enough for us.

“My favorite drugstore find is the original Nivea body lotion, the classic one that comes in the blue tube,” Huntington-Whiteley said. “I always lather a body cream on my skin—neck, arms, and legs—because it feels so indulgent. I could spend a fortune on fancy, beautiful creams in glass bottles, but this one’s honestly just as good.”

But Huntington-Whiteley’s budget-friendly favorites don’t end there. The model is also partial to Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Micellar Cleansing Water ($10 at Walmart), which she uses to take off her makeup at the end of the day. “I love using Bioderma’s micellar water as my makeup remover because it’s really gentle on my sensitive skin, and it really works to get rid of all my makeup,” she said.

There you have it. The under-$10 secret to Huntington-Whiteley’s signature glow.