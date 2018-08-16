Spotted: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Absolutely Slaying a Bold Pink Lip

Supermodel and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is constantly in a makeup chair. With cheekbones like that, who can blame her makeup artists for wanting to go a little crazy with the highlighter? But typically, the star steps out basic, but beautiful looks. She’s so naturally gorg, it would be a crime to hide those features with makeup, rather than simply accentuate them.

For this reason, we weren’t prepared for what Huntington-Whiteley just did.

The actress was recently spotted out and about in New York City, rocking a super-bright pink lip. She paired her standout pout with natural face makeup and some low-key lids, allowing the pink to take center stage. Huntington-Whiteley knew to pair her bold makeup with a simple outfit—anything too dramatic could have taken the look over the edge. But she did it just right, and we’re not even a little bit surprised. Is there anything this woman can’t do?

The answer to that is no. There’s nothing she can’t do.

If you need us, we’ll be in the powder room… obsessively trying to slay different shades of pink lipstick, almost certainly to no avail.