Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Just Teased Her ‘Rose Inc.’ Beauty Line on Instagram

Of the countless red carpet appearances made by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, few have missed the beauty mark. So it makes perfect sense that the actress and model would eventually venture into the makeup industry with a line of her very own. Well, if her latest social media updates are any indication, that time has come.
Yesterday, Huntington-Whiteley casually dropped a set of nine stunning images onto her Instagram feed, which formed into one, big ad campaign for Rose Inc. In them, she’s fashioned into a pink sweater and matching pink lipstick and touch of pink blush across her cheek. And in an additional video teaser where she’s rocking a statement glossy lid, the caption links to an official page for the just-announced venture.
Although not much information has been shared beyond the photos and video, we can assume the brand has something to do with makeup, skin and/or hair since the tagline reads, “Beauty From the Insider Out.” And while fans may think this is Huntington-Whiteley’s first foray into cosmetics, InStyle notes that she actually has a line of products called Rosie for Autograph, currently being sold at Marks & Spencer in the UK.
With that being said, we hope Rose Inc. will be available stateside. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details are revealed.