Secret Beauty Ingredient: Rosewater

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
For a beauty enthusiast, receiving products formulated with rosewater could bring just as much joy as being surprised by a few dozen stems by your significant other.
The beauty derivatives of this particular family of flowers have been making noise in the world of cosmetics. You might be familiar with rose hip oil (a product extracted from seeds of certain roses) and the sweet and soothing scent of this bloom that’s used in so many perfumes. Rosewater, a solution made from water and rose petals, is known for being a popular ingredient in toners, facial sprays, creams, and more. Some brands use it as a mild astringent in their products, while others use it as a soothing, hydrating or balancing component. Professional makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, who has created looks for celebrities like Kate Moss, has stated that she uses it as a “skin purifier.” Most rosewater sprays specifically can be sprayed lightly on makeup without causing the look to run.
While actual rosewater can be made and used on its own, brands often combine the “pick-me-up” concoction with ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber extract, and more. Curious as to what types of products you can find on the market that include rosewater? Click through our roundup to find out.
More From Beauty High:
10 Genius Tricks to Get Dewy Skin
Anti-Aging Tips to Add to Your Beauty Routine
6 Reasons You Should Be Using Chia Oil
Click through to see some of the rosewater products on the market.
Toners are often overlooked, but they can have amazing abilities to balance out skin, remove any excess dirt that wasn't captured by your cleanser, and even prep skin for moisturizing. This particular toner from Burt's Bees is formulated with rosewater acting as an astringent—a product that typically minimizes pores. It also includes aloe vera, which often soothes skin with its calming properties.
(Burt's Bees Rosewater Toner, $11, burtsbees.com)
Ever want a quick mist that will wake you up—and bring your skin some happy benefits, too? This rosewater spray is said to balance your skin as well as provide a gentle hydrating effect. It also is complete with that signature rose scent for a smell-good refresher.
(Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist, $24, jurlique.com)
Suitable for skin and hair, Mario Badescu's rosewater spray combines aloe vera and herbs, boasting hydration benefits. It can be used as a setting spray for your makeup.
(Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $7, nordstrom.com)
Quite often, we apply facial masks when we're looking to unwind and relax while also replenishing and soothing our skin. Fresh's Rose Fask Mask is—yep, you guessed it—formulated with rosewater to include soothing and toning benefits. Aside from those plusses, it's made with cucumber and aloe vera extracts for a cooling experience and green tea which often contains antioxidants that work to protect your skin. It's also a gel consistency, which is on-trend and will up that cooling experience even more.
(Fresh's Rose Face Mask, $62, fresh.com)
Rosewater's astrigent properties are highlighted in this eye makeup remover. While this product works to remove product from your face, the rosewater is said to tighten and firm the skin around your eyes. Not a bad reason to remove that eyeliner, eh?
(Talika Gentle Eye Cleanser, $27, nordstrom.com)
This body wash is made with refreshing rosewater as well as calendula extract (an anti-inflammatory ingredient that is often noted for it's benefits to dry skin) and vitamin E (an ingredient that acts as an antioxidant, moisturizes, and can calm skin.)
(JASON Pure Natural Body Wash, Invigorating Rosewater, $13, drugstore.com)
Confused as to why mascara made the list when so many other products are facial sprays, toners, and moisturizers? This product is obviously used to lengthen and define your lashes, but the beauty brand, Chantecaille, uses rosewater for what they call a "luxurious and healing" experience. But this product doesn't come cheap. At $70, it is also said to promote lash growth with a peptide-enhanced formula.
(Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara, $70, nordstrom.com)