Secret Beauty Ingredient: Rosewater

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

For a beauty enthusiast, receiving products formulated with rosewater could bring just as much joy as being surprised by a few dozen stems by your significant other.

The beauty derivatives of this particular family of flowers have been making noise in the world of cosmetics. You might be familiar with rose hip oil (a product extracted from seeds of certain roses) and the sweet and soothing scent of this bloom that’s used in so many perfumes. Rosewater, a solution made from water and rose petals, is known for being a popular ingredient in toners, facial sprays, creams, and more. Some brands use it as a mild astringent in their products, while others use it as a soothing, hydrating or balancing component. Professional makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, who has created looks for celebrities like Kate Moss, has stated that she uses it as a “skin purifier.” Most rosewater sprays specifically can be sprayed lightly on makeup without causing the look to run.

While actual rosewater can be made and used on its own, brands often combine the “pick-me-up” concoction with ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber extract, and more. Curious as to what types of products you can find on the market that include rosewater? Click through our roundup to find out.

More From Beauty High:

10 Genius Tricks to Get Dewy Skin

Anti-Aging Tips to Add to Your Beauty Routine

6 Reasons You Should Be Using Chia Oil