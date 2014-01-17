The Eyeshadow Shade That Instantly Warms Up Your Face

Bronzer isn’t a complete faux paus in the winter, but we tend to steer clear of the summer staple in the colder months. Instead, we look to soft shades that warm and brighten the skin. Next on our list—rose gold eyeshadow. For those wondering how to get the look right, we’d suggest taking a page from “Girls” star Allison Williams, who wore the gorgeous hue with a coral lipstick and blush that warmed her pale complexion without looking too summery.

Celebrity makeup artist Gita Bass actually created the rose gold shadow on Williams’ lids by mixing together a kind of beauty cocktail. She started with Chanel Illusion D’ombre in Abstraction ($36, chanel.com)—a rose hue—to the lid up to the crease and also on the lower lash line. “To create the rose gold, I layered the bronze shadow from the Lorac Baked Eyeshadow Trio in Superstar ($27, loraccosmetics.com) over the cream and used the light gold for the inner corners and brow bone.”

