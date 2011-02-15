Rose-Colored Spring Makeup

As winter wages on and we begin to yearn for those sweet days of spring, conjuring up visions of rosy pinks for cheeks, lips and nails might perk us up a bit and help us get in a better mood. The “IT” color for this coming spring season is pink, and the good news is that it works on everyone.

Rosy cheeks mimic the look of a youthful flush and will restore a fresh and rested look to the face. The best area for application is on the apples of the cheeks. Don’t use the traditional small blush brush; instead, try a big fluffy natural haired powder brush to apply it. This will allow for a softer, more flushed look. The best universal shade is my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Powder Blush in Ethereal.

On lips, pink lip gloss or lipstick can make you feel instantly feminine and romantic, and there is always a perfect pink for everyone! If you are fair, think in terms of blue-based pinks like a ballerina pink. My Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Pink Blush is ideal. If you are medium-skinned, think of warm rose pinks like Guerlain KissKiss Maxi Shine Lipstick in Candy Shine 624. Darker skin tones can kick it up with a more berry pink like Milani’s 3D Glitz & Glamour Gloss in Leading Lady for impact against a deeper skin tone.

Wearing pink hues on your nails always emits a girly fun feel, and this is where you can experiment with flashier shades of color. Go for bold punchy pinks like Butter London Nail Lacquer in Primrose Hill Picnic for a bigger statement and wear it like an accessory. Wearing this bright of a nail shade with the more subtle rose hues on the face makes for a balanced and very chic look. If you want to stick with a more mellow pink on the hands and feet, try the shade from Eyeko called Tea Rose. So, with a few weeks of winter still to go, we can dream in shades of pink and look forward to a floral future!

