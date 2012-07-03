Rose Byrne Stuns With Tousled Hair and a Bold Pink Lip on “Flare”

Rose Byrne has been one of our favorite beauties for awhile now, with her chic bob and full brows, and she’s taking center stage in the August issue of Flare magazine. You may remember her from a little movie called Bridesmaids, where she was the bride-to-be with a quirky, stuck-up, yet lovable personality.

Byrne knows how to strike a pose and how to demand attention. The cover, which was shot by Max Abadian in New York City, shows off her elegance and sophistication as not only an amazing actress, but as a women. She is already a stunning beauty, but she had a little help from her friends.

Harry Josh, a longtime friend and Bryne’s hairstylist, tousled her hair to perfection. He styled Bryne’s hair into a voluminous bob for the shoot. Josh made sure that Byrne’s hair stayed soft to the touch while still holding its style. The bob worked incredibly well with her makeup, which included a hot pink lip and highlighted her face as well as her beautifully piercing eyes.

In her interview with Flare she spoke about how her successes are making her more youthful. “I think for the red carpet in general it’s important to keep it youthful. A lot of people can look very dressed up and old and severe. That’s sort of my worst fear, is erring on that side.”

She also swears by enough sleep and exercise to get ready for the red carpet. She believes that these components, as well as not being out late the night before are the key to looking your best.

[Image via Flare August 2012]