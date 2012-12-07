Rose Byrne Gives Duchess of Cambrige Bange Advice; Rabbi Launches Hanukkah Nail Decals

Rose Byrne has some advice for the Duchess of Cambridge on maintaining her new bangs. “When you’re blow-drying your hair, always do [the bangs] first. Because otherwise, at least with my hair, if I wait then they’ve already curled up and become really out of control. So the first port of call is to get them out of the way so they just sort of sit and flatten. I just get the brush and blow-dry them flat.” —via The Cut

—

A rabbi in New York launched a line of Hanukkah nail decals. —via Fashionista

—

Pretty Little Liar’s Shay Mitchell didn’t always have those gorgeous voluminous waves. Well she did, but hid them by straightening her hair with an iron. Ouch. —via Instyle.com

—

Check out the complete step-by-step instructions to creating a vintage-inspired half-up hairstyle, perfect for the upcoming holiday parties. —via Beauty High