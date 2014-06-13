Best of the Week: Rose Byrne’s Beachy Waves, Jessica Alba’s Red Lips, More

Coming up with new beauty looks for our packed social calendars can be tough – one of life’s many problems, right? Luckily, we have plenty of celebrities hitting up red carpet events every night to inspire us constantly. This week was no different, with some of our favorite ladies like Rose Byrne and Jessica Alba attending countless events – and looking gorgeous while they do it.
We’ve pulled plenty of inspiration from our favorite looks this week, with Victoria Justice showing off a romantic mix of purples and pinks to Jessica Alba’s matchy-matchy bold reds. Click through the slideshow above to get inspired and let us know what your favorite look of the week was in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
Kim Kardashian Broke the Only Wedding Rule Every Bride Should Know
Pink, Purple, Blue and More: Pastel Hair Colors We’re Dyeing to Try
The Best Haircuts For Every Color
Rose Byrne, who really never makes a beauty mistake if we're being honest, showed off gorgeous loose waves and a pale pink lip.
Photo:
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for MaxMara
Victoria Justice chose to complement her light pink dress with a mix of pink and purple pastel makeup, and the romantic and soft makeup look was simply stunning.
Photo:
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for MaxMara
Sophia Bush went for a tousled ponytail and bright pink lip, perfect for the warm weather.
Photo:
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for MaxMara
For the Tony Awards, Leighton Meester went for an Old Hollywood glam look for her hair, keeping the makeup dewy and fresh.
Photo:
Walter McBride/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum's soft waves and pastel purple shadow was complete with a rosy lip.
Photo:
Walter McBride/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen went for mega-volume in her beachy waves for Spike TV's 'Guys Choice awards.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
We can't stop staring at actress Laura Vandervoort's perfect makeup – from the red lip to the bronze smokey eye, everything is flawless – even the soft blonde curls.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jessica Alba chose to match her red lip to her red dress for an event with Samsung, and the look was amazing.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Samsung