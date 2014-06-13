Best of the Week: Rose Byrne’s Beachy Waves, Jessica Alba’s Red Lips, More

Coming up with new beauty looks for our packed social calendars can be tough – one of life’s many problems, right? Luckily, we have plenty of celebrities hitting up red carpet events every night to inspire us constantly. This week was no different, with some of our favorite ladies like Rose Byrne and Jessica Alba attending countless events – and looking gorgeous while they do it.

We’ve pulled plenty of inspiration from our favorite looks this week, with Victoria Justice showing off a romantic mix of purples and pinks to Jessica Alba’s matchy-matchy bold reds. Click through the slideshow above to get inspired and let us know what your favorite look of the week was in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Kim Kardashian Broke the Only Wedding Rule Every Bride Should Know

Pink, Purple, Blue and More: Pastel Hair Colors We’re Dyeing to Try

The Best Haircuts For Every Color