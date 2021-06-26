There’s Still Time To Celebrate National Rose Month With These Rose-Inspired Products

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially summer, and you know what that means — It’s time to stop and smell the roses. ICYMI, June is National Rose Month, which means it’s the perfect time to bask in this romantic floral fragrance. If you’re like me, then you might not live by a rose garden and are probably missing out on one of the best parts of summer. While that might be true, that doesn’t mean you can’t incorporate the fragrance and benefits of roses into your life and beauty routine, just indulge yourself in some of the best rose beauty products.

Over the past few years, many beauty brands have hopped on the trend of taking advantage of rose oil because of its natural anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties including lifting redness and calming irritation. Some of its other skincare benefits include brightening skin, alleviating oxidative stress, and promoting better circulation.

Not only does rose oil have beauty benefits, but it’s also got other benefits from others that can improve overall health. For example, a study has shown smelling the scent of roses may actually help improve cognitive function and information retention among children when studying for a test.

Not a fan of the smell of roses (we know, it’s not for everyone) but still want that coveted rosy look? While you can grab your favorite blush or highlighter to get the look, there are other makeup products like lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, and highlighters.

Whether you’re looking for a lengthening mascara to enhance your eyelashes or a plumping lip gloss, here are a few of our favorite rose-infused and rose-inspired products that you need to get your hands on this month (and any time, for that matter).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cocokind Rosewater Toner

Settle for nothing less than plump, glowy skin with this rosewater toner. Made with Rose Hydrosol (steamed rose petals), this toner hydrates, smooths, cleanses and balances the skin’s pH levels to prep for moisturizer. This spray toner even can serve as a setting spray for those makeup looks you want to last all day. Spray directly onto skin and wipe all over the face for optimal results.

James Read Tan H2O Illuminating Tan Body Mist

Forget spending hours in the skin-damaging sun to achieve the sun-kissed tan you want thanks to this UV-free body mist. Infused with sparkling 24K gold flecks, this self-tanning mist slowly creates a natural-looking tan in minutes. This self-tanner contains a blend of organic rose water, this spray boasts anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties. Oh, and it also lasts up to five days, which is obviously a huge plus for short vacays.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

Create a full fan look with your lashes using this top-rated Lash Sensational mascara. This formula is nfused with Rose Hip Oil, which helps to condition lashes and promote more length and volume over time with continuous use.

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath Gloss – Refresh Rose

You can achieve the plump lips you’ve been wanting forever with this premium collagen-infused lip gloss. Made from skincare ingredients to add a glow to the lips and collagen to enhance the look, this lip gloss is a must-have. Available in Rosy Glow, this shade will have your lips looking like rose petals perfect for National Rose Month.

Huda Beauty GloWish Multidew Vegan Skin Tint Foundation

Forget the full coverage foundation with this vegan skin tint. Formulated to brighten skin and leave a radiant finish, hydrate skin and achieve a light coverage look with a few pumps. Formulated with Damascus Rose Oil, this product soothes, clarifies, and locks in moisture.

Maria Nila Hair Mist Spray

Achieve a beachy look this summer with this salty mist hair spray from Maria Nila. Free from sulfates and parabens, you can feel confident with spraying some on your mane for sun-kissed locks. Plus, formulated with its Colour Guard Complex, this spray protects hair from harmful UV rays which can damage hair.

Bath & Body Works Rose Eau de Parfum

Spritz some of this perfume on your pulse points and behind your ears for a clean, playful and light rose scent that will lift your spirits. With notes of breezy rose water blended with jasmine petals and creamy musk, this perfume is ideal for a night out or a special occasion. With a price tag of $39.50, experience the feeling of luxury at an affordable price.

Amala Beauty Rose Moisture Mist

Soothe irritated skin with this replenishing rosewater moisture mix. This lightweight and refreshing spray contains 60 percent alcohol-free Bulgarian rosewater designed to hydrate skin and deliver nutrients to the skin’s moisture barrier.

Fourth Ray Beauty Rose Lip Mask

Forget dry, cracked lips with this rose-infused lip mask. Formulated with Rose Hip Oil, Shea Butter and Vitamin E, rub some onto your lips to lock-in moisture and leave them feeling soft, nourished and healthy each day. With a price tag of $10, your lips will thank you, trust me.

Jaclyn Cosmetics Rouge Romance Matte Blush Palette

No need to pinch your cheeks to achieve a rosy look with this matte blush palette. Available in six shades from nude pink to bright coral, apply with an angled fluffy brush to the outer cheekbones. With a price tag of $45, you’ll save in the long run from not buying multiple separate blushes.