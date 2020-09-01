Rosalía Created the Perfect Red Lipstick As the New M.A.C. Viva Glam Ambassador

Major congrats are in order for Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía. No, she didn’t win another Grammy or Latin Grammy Award (of which she has six altogether). Rosalía created her very own M.A.C. Viva Glam lipstick as the new face of the campaign. She follows in the big footsteps of Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Eve, Mary J. Blige and Miley Cyrus—just to name a few. “This campaign has inspired me since I was a young girl because 100% of the lipstick selling price goes towards local organizations to help those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS, supporting women and girls and helping the LGBTQIA+ community,” Rosalía wrote on Instagram.

It’s true. Since 1994, M.A.C. Viva Glam has donated more than $500,000,000 globally. Each lipstick that launches with the campaign gives back 100 percent to support those living with HIV/AIDS. Rosalía is the perfect next star to front the project thanks to her love of beauty and her allyship with the community. I mean, the girl knows how to rock a bold lip.

“The incredible charisma, energy and strength of Rosalía is the perfect incarnation of this vibrant, saturated red,” Director of Makeup Artistry Baltasar González Pinel said in a statement. “Taking its roots in flamenco, Rosalía’s art mixes genres and emotions, it takes risks, it is full of generosity, it is pure brilliance.”

There are four lipstick shades launching with the collection, including this perfect red shade in VG26 (a bright orange-red) that Rosalía helped the brand create. There’s also Viva Glam I (a matte brownish blue-red), Viva Glam II (a subdued beige-mauve) and Viva Glam III (a matte brownish plum). Each retails for $19 and will be available September 24 at M.A.C. stores and online.