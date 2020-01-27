We Need to Talk About Rosalía’s Killer Beauty Looks

Congrats are in order for Rosalía. The Spanish singer and songwriter won big last night for Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album. But that’s not all that has everyone talking. Rosalía’s hair and makeup looked absolutely beautiful—not surprising if you follow the singer’s usual beauty looks. The girl nails it every. single. time. In fact, I can’t stop thinking about her waist-length locks and perfect nude lip. “For Rosalia’s look tonight, we wanted to create a look that was true to who she is – the ultimate cool girl. We kept it simple with a lot of wavy texture and shine,” said hairstylist Jesus Guerrero in a statement.

Guerrero used OGX hair products to complete Rosalía’s look, including OGX Shine + Argan Oil of Morocco Dry Oil Conditioning Mist ($6.99 at Target). He gave her loose waves with the ghd Platinum+ Professional Performance 1″ Styler ($249 at Sephora). Her pink-nude lipstick is from M.A.C., courtesy of makeup artist Ariel Tejeda. And those glam lashes? They’re Lashify Gossamer lashes from B, the bold collection ($20 at Lashify). He applied B12 medium-length lashes along the center of Rosalía‘s lashline and then stacked longer B14 lashes on the corners to accentuate her winged eye.

The bold talons are by nail artist Yvett G using Swarovski crystals.

Not that she doesn’t always have amazing nails. In her music video for Juro Qué, her pink nails pop and her long hair is up in two baby buns with ’90s-style front tendrils hanging out. It’s gorgeous.

Although she seems to favor full brows, long lashes and glossy lips, she’s not afraid to rock a red pout when the occasion calls for it.

She usually keeps her hair long and naturally wavy (that texture!) but once in a while, she plays with sky-high ponytails and braids.

She’s even experimented with high-fashion brows, such as extra-dark ones.

And even pink brows.

I can’t wait to see what she does next. Someone get this girl a beauty contract—STAT.

